Woman survives being run over by train in Phoenix: police
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Woman survives being run over by train in Phoenix: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman was lucky to survive when she was run over by a train in Phoenix on Thursday, being struck and falling between the tracks but escaping serious injury, police said.

Authorities said the woman in her late 30s or early 40s was eating and listening to earbud headphones as she walked on the tracks at an intersection west of downtown.

Sergeant Trent Crump, a Phoenix Police Department spokesman, said all the signal devices at the junction were working properly, as well as the audible horn on the train.

“Fortunately, the train went over her without causing too much injury,” Crump said. “She is expected to survive and was also found to be in possession of what we believe is meth (methamphetamine).”

The woman, who was not named by police, was being treated at a local hospital, media in Phoenix reported.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Eric Beech

