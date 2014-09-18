Man killed after falling into wood chipper in Arizona

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A landscape gardener was decapitated after falling into a wood chipper in Arizona on Thursday and a police spokesman said no foul play was suspected.

The accident happened at an auto dealership in Chandler, a city on the southeast outskirts of Phoenix.

“It just looks like a terrible accident,” Detective Seth Tyler said.

Few other details were immediately available, but local TV news footage showed a truck from a tree-trimming company parked outside the dealership, with a wood chipper behind it.

Tyler said a second landscaper was in the area at the time, but it was not clear whether that person saw the accident.

The police spokesman declined to name the victim, pending family notification, and said he expects the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration will probe the accident.