FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man killed after falling into wood chipper in Arizona
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 18, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Man killed after falling into wood chipper in Arizona

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A landscape gardener was decapitated after falling into a wood chipper in Arizona on Thursday and a police spokesman said no foul play was suspected.

The accident happened at an auto dealership in Chandler, a city on the southeast outskirts of Phoenix.

“It just looks like a terrible accident,” Detective Seth Tyler said.

Few other details were immediately available, but local TV news footage showed a truck from a tree-trimming company parked outside the dealership, with a wood chipper behind it.

Tyler said a second landscaper was in the area at the time, but it was not clear whether that person saw the accident.

The police spokesman declined to name the victim, pending family notification, and said he expects the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration will probe the accident.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Daniel Wallis and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.