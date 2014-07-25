FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former WWE champ nabs suspected burglar in Arizona
July 25, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Former WWE champ nabs suspected burglar in Arizona

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A hapless burglar in Arizona learned a hard lesson when he broke into the Phoenix home of former World Wrestling Entertainment heavyweight champion Daniel Bryan, police said on Friday.

Bryan, 33, was returning home with his wife late on Thursday when he saw two suspects running out of a rear door, authorities said. The ex-professional grappler gave chase and was able to catch 22-year-old Cesar Sosa.

Sergeant Tommy Thompson, a spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, said a struggle ensued and that Bryan, whose real name is Bryan Danielson, was able to detain the suspect until police officers could take him into custody.

It was not immediately clear which of his trademark wrestling moves and holds the former WWE champion employed. The second suspect managed to get away, Thompson said.

    Sosa was booked into jail on suspicion of one count of burglary. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for kidnapping and burglary.

Danielson, at 5 feet 10 inches and 210 pounds, has held several other titles in addition to the WWE heavyweight belt. He is originally from Aberdeen, Washington.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler

