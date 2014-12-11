FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas poultry plant ammonia leak sends 18 workers to hospital
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 11, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas poultry plant ammonia leak sends 18 workers to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - An ammonia leak at a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Rogers, Arkansas on Wednesday sent 18 employees to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

Rogers fire chief Tom Jenkins said workers complained of difficulty breathing and swallowing.

Tyson Foods said the incident occurred during maintenance on the plant’s roof and that ammonia fumes were brought into the facility by its air conditioning system.

The company said in a statement it immediately evacuated about 250 employees as a precaution and the plant’s emergency response team quickly sealed the leak.

“Initial readings inside the plant indicate that ammonia was not detected in the environment,” it said.

A fire department spokesman said no fumes escaped the building.

Rogers is about 210 miles (340 km) northwest of Little Rock.

Reporting by Steve Barnes; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.