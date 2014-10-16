FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than 30 hurt, 5 critically, in Arkansas train crash: officials
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 16, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

More than 30 hurt, 5 critically, in Arkansas train crash: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK (Reuters) - More than 30 people were hurt, five of them critically, when a freight train and a passenger train collided in northwest Arkansas on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said.

There have been no fatalities in the crash that took place near Winslow, about 130 miles (210 kms) northwest of Little Rock, they said.

“Two engines and four cars were damaged in the collision. About 300 gallons (1,360 liters) of diesel was released,” said Rick Fahr, a spokesman for the agency.

Two medical evacuation helicopters were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured, he said.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Reporting by Steve Barnes and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.