Wife of Arkansas murder suspect faces murder charge in realtor's death

LITTLE ROCK Ark. (Reuters) - The wife of a man charged a month ago with the kidnapping and murder of a suburban Little Rock, Arkansas, realtor was ordered held without bond by a district judge on Friday, less than a day after her arrest in the case.

Crystal Lowery, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Beverly Carter, whose body was found in a shallow grave in an industrial area east of Little Rock on Sept. 30.

Carter, 50, had disappeared five days earlier after agreeing to show a house to a person she believed was a potential buyer.

Lowery’s husband, Arron Lewis, 33, was arrested on Sept. 29 and charged with kidnapping and capital murder.

Authorities have not said what led them to arrest Lowery.

“Obviously, there is evidence that links her to the crime but the case and its documents have been placed under seal by the court,” said Lieutenant Carl Minden, public affairs officer for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s department.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty.

In a recent interview from jail with local broadcaster KARK, Lewis, a parolee with previous felony convictions, contended that Carter had voluntarily left the property with him the night of her death and “anything that did occur was an accident.”

Lowery and Lewis were married a few months ago and she filed for divorce two weeks after Lewis’ arrest.