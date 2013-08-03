Mother of Arkansas escapee is arrested for helping him: report

(Reuters) - The mother of an Arkansas inmate who escaped from a Hot Springs jail by slithering through a window is in police custody but the inmate is still at large, a jail official said on Friday.

Glenda Estell, 54, the mother of escaped inmate Derrick Estell, was arrested Friday, according to a Garland County Sheriff’s Office official, who declined to be named. Arrest documents published the website of television station KTHV said she is accused of assisting in her son’s July 28 escape.

Derrick Estell was being held for trial on 26 charges including burglary, theft and drug-related offenses.

According to a sheriff’s department probable cause affidavit, Derrick Estell made 40 calls to his mother over a month, and their conversations contained “random mentions of the plan for Derrick to escape custody.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Derrick Estell was in a visitation room talking on a phone at the Garland County Detention Center during the weekend as another inmate diverted the guards’ attention by asking questions.

When the guards left the visiting area to look up the answers to the questions, Estell squeezed through the window - used to deliver papers and other items to inmates in the visitation room - and ran to a waiting car.