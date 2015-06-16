Suspect in Arkansas air base shooting has no terror ties: authorities

(Reuters) - The man shot trying to enter the Little Rock Air Force base is in critical condition at an Arkansas hospital and does not have any ties to a terrorist group, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect in the Monday incident was identified as Larry McElroy and a search of his home and vehicle for explosives turned up negative, the task force investigating the case said in a statement.

“There was no apparent motive nor any ties to terrorism,” said the group that include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local police, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Little Rock Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

No further information was released about the man.

The suspect was brandishing a rifle and it appears may have lost control of his car as it approached the gate, Air Force officials said.

The base is home to the 19th Airlift Wing and has more than 8,000 active duty military and civilian members, it said on its website.