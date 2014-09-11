Arkansas judge dismissed for disclosing details about Theron adoption

LITTLE ROCK Ark. (Reuters) - An Arkansas state judge who acknowledged posting on the Internet confidential information regarding an adoption by actress Charlize Theron was removed from office on Thursday by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Circuit Judge Michael Maggio of Conway, Arkansas, admitted using a pseudonym to disclose information on the adoption, which apparently occurred in January 2012 and was handled by another judge in the same city.

The Academy Award Winning actress in May 2012 held several interviews where she said she was the proud mother a healthy boy named Jackson, who she adopted.

Adoption proceedings are sealed under Arkansas law.

“This court concludes that immediate removal is the just and proper sanction for the judge’s conduct,” the Supreme Court’s order stated.

Maggio was suspended from all duties in March but allowed to retain his title and continue receiving his $140,000 annual salary pending further review by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline Commission.

But the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the commission’s recommendation that Maggio be allowed to remain on suspension and be paid until his elected term ends in January.

It also barred him from holding any other judgeship in Arkansas.

Maggio had been the only announced candidate for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals but abandoned his campaign when his Internet postings were revealed.

Writing as “geauxjudge” on a sports website devoted to athletics at Louisiana State University, his alma mater, Maggio also offered advice on evading drunk driving citations and suggested sympathy for husbands caught in extramarital affairs.