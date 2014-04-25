FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas judge strikes down voter ID law as unconstitutional
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 25, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

Arkansas judge strikes down voter ID law as unconstitutional

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - An Arkansas judge declared the state’s new voter identification law unconstitutional on Thursday since it stipulates that voters must meet an additional requirement before casting a ballot.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox called the law, which calls for voters to show photo identification cards, “void and unenforceable.”

Nearly three dozen U.S. states have voter identification measures, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The laws are part of a nationwide effort at the state level aimed at preventing voter fraud. Critics say they hinder low-income and minority voters and are challenging the laws in several state courts.

Arkansas’ Republican-led Legislature approved the law last year. Democratic Governor Mike Beebe had vetoed the bill, but the state House and Senate overrode the governor.

Attorney General Dustin McDaniel’s office said it would work quickly to appeal the ruling on behalf of The Board of Election Commissioners.

The Pulaski County elections board had brought the suit against the state panel.

Reporting by Suzi Parker; Editing by Ian Simpson and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.