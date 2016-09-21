U.S. State Department approves possible $1.9 billion sale of refueling planes to Japan

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department notified Congress on Wednesday that it has approved a possible sale of Boeing Co (BA.N) military refueling aircraft to Japan worth up to $1.9 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The agency said in a statement that Japan is seeking four KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft plus an additional spare Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) turbofan engine as well as other supporting systems. The estimated cost of the aircraft and other equipment is $1.9 billion, DSCA said.