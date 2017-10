Eric Fanning testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the Army on Capitol Hill in Washington January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Armed Services Committee backed the nomination of Eric Fanning to be secretary of the U.S. Army on Thursday and forwarded the recommendation to the full Senate for a final vote.

Fanning, who previously worked as undersecretary of the Air Force and chief of staff to Defense Secretary Ash Carter, would be the first openly gay leader of a U.S. military service branch if his nomination is approved by the full Senate.