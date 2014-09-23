Security heightened at Colorado army base after reports of shots fired

(Reuters) - A U.S. Army base in Colorado ordered “an increased security presence” on Monday evening after reports of gun shots on or near the base, Fort Carson authorities said in a statement.

“This is not thought to be an active shooter event,” they added added.

The installation near Colorado Springs, about 70 miles south of Denver, said the incident near its northwest perimeter happened at about 7:50 p.m. local time. There were no reports of injuries and an investigation was underway.