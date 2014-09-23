FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security heightened at Colorado army base after reports of shots fired
September 23, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Security heightened at Colorado army base after reports of shots fired

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Army base in Colorado ordered “an increased security presence” on Monday evening after reports of gun shots on or near the base, Fort Carson authorities said in a statement.

“This is not thought to be an active shooter event,” they added added.

The installation near Colorado Springs, about 70 miles south of Denver, said the incident near its northwest perimeter happened at about 7:50 p.m. local time. There were no reports of injuries and an investigation was underway.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

