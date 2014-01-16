FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soldier killed after helicopter makes hard landing near Savannah
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 16, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 4 years ago

Soldier killed after helicopter makes hard landing near Savannah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - One U.S. soldier was killed and two were injured when a Black Hawk helicopter made a “hard landing” on Wednesday night during a training flight at Hunter Army Airfield near Savannah, Georgia, the Army said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as soldiers with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conducted routine training in an MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter just before 11:30 p.m. ET, the Army said in a statement.

The name of the soldier killed has not been released. The injured soldiers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Army said. The Army said it is investigating.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.