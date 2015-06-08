McHugh to step down as U.S. Army secretary: Pentagon

Secretary of the Army John McHugh (L) and Chief of Staff of the Army General Raymond Odierno testify before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "The FY2016 National Defense Authorization Budget Request" alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Army Secretary John McHugh will leave office by Nov. 1 after serving six years as the civilian head of the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Pentagon said on Monday.

McHugh, a former Republican congressman from New York, has notified Democratic President Barack Obama of his desire to step down by November, giving the White House time to organize a smooth transition to a new secretary, the Pentagon said.

“Secretary McHugh has been a tremendous public servant for decades, and he has helped lead the Army through a period of challenge and change,” Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement. “Every soldier is better off because of his hard work and vision, and so is the country.”

McHugh was sworn in as the 21st secretary of the Army on Sept. 21, 2009. At the time of his appointment by Obama, he was a nine-term Republican member of the House of Representatives from north-central New York state.