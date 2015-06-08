FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McHugh to step down as U.S. Army secretary: Pentagon
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 8, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

McHugh to step down as U.S. Army secretary: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary of the Army John McHugh (L) and Chief of Staff of the Army General Raymond Odierno testify before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "The FY2016 National Defense Authorization Budget Request" alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff on Capitol Hill in Washington March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Army Secretary John McHugh will leave office by Nov. 1 after serving six years as the civilian head of the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Pentagon said on Monday.

McHugh, a former Republican congressman from New York, has notified Democratic President Barack Obama of his desire to step down by November, giving the White House time to organize a smooth transition to a new secretary, the Pentagon said.

“Secretary McHugh has been a tremendous public servant for decades, and he has helped lead the Army through a period of challenge and change,” Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement. “Every soldier is better off because of his hard work and vision, and so is the country.”

McHugh was sworn in as the 21st secretary of the Army on Sept. 21, 2009. At the time of his appointment by Obama, he was a nine-term Republican member of the House of Representatives from north-central New York state.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.