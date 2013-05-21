General suspended amid misconduct investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson in South Carolina was suspended from his position on Tuesday amid allegations of misconduct, including adultery and having a physical altercation, the military said.

Brigadier General Bryan Roberts was suspended from his command while the accusations of misconduct are being probed by Army investigators, a spokesman for Army Training and Doctrine Command said.

The spokesman declined to elaborate on the misconduct allegations and would not say whether the physical altercation complaint was related to the alleged adultery.

Roberts’ suspension follows a spate of military sexual assault allegations that have heightened pressure on the Pentagon to deal with the problem. U.S. lawmakers angered by a rise in sexual assault cases are pushing legislation to address the issue.

During the investigation, Brigadier General Peggy Combs, commandant of the Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, will serve as interim commander at Fort Jackson, the spokesman said.