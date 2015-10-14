FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Army boosts security at recruiting centers
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 14, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Army boosts security at recruiting centers

Idrees Ali

2 Min Read

FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army has boosted security at military recruiting stations since an attack at a center in July, the commander of Army recruitment said on Wednesday.

“In the absence of Chattanooga we probably would have done some of these things anyway… (but) it has certainly accelerated some of our force protection measures,” Major General Jeffrey Snow told Reuters.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual Association of United States Army (AUSA) conference in Washington.

Four U.S. Marines and a Navy petty officer were shot and killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee this summer. One site where the shootings occurred was a recruiting office in a strip mall.

It was the most recent in a string of attacks and raised questions about the security of centers, which in many cases are in shopping malls and have little or no security.

David Croft places items at a growing memorial in front of the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

In a speech earlier in the day, Snow said ballistic benches, which can withstand gunfire, had been ordered, and could have mitigated an attack like the one in July.

He added that window screens had been put into recruiting stations so that recruiters could see outside but people could not see inside during the day time.

Snow said that after the Chattanooga attack and another attack on a recruiting center in 2009 in Little Rock, Arkansas, his main concern was “lone wolf” attacks.

It was not a question of “if this is going to happen again, it’s going to be a question of when,” Snow said.

According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s website there are 9,500 recruiters working out of more than 1,400 recruiting stations in the United States and abroad.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.