Artist sets off smoke bombs at London Somerset House

LONDON - Italian artist Filippo Minelli set off colorful smoke bombs in the courtyard of London’s Somerset House on Wednesday as part of a new exhibition on street art.

“I started using smoke bombs many years ago to represent silence as a physical shape,” the artist told Reuters.

“I was inspired by political demonstrations ... I just created this work by using the aesthetic of protest, mixing flags and texts and smoke bomb explosions to represent this need of going further, like thinking and our approach to political issues.”

Minelli is one of 17 artists from around the world, contributing to the “Venturing Beyond: Graffiti and the Everyday Utopias of the Street” exhibition, which opens on Thursday and runs until May 2.