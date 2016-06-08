FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Replica galleon at Burning Man festival not visual art, court says
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 8, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Replica galleon at Burning Man festival not visual art, court says

Dan Levine

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A school bus transformed into a replica 16th century Spanish galleon for the Burning Man counter-cultural festival was not “visual art” that can be protected under U.S. law, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

Simon Cheffins and Gregory Jones created the galleon, “La Contessa,” by adding a facade, hull, decking and masts to a used school bus, according to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. They assembled it at Burning Man, a festival held in the Black Rock Desert in northern Nevada that attracts artists and a large contingent of tech workers from Silicon Valley, among others.

“La Contessa” first appeared at Burning Man in 2002 and provided rides, hosted weddings, served as a stage for poetry shows and as a centerpiece for a children’s treasure hunt. The structure was eventually banned from Burning Man because “its unsafe driving practices far exceeded community tolerance and out-weighed the visual contribution it made,” the ruling said.

The galleon was eventually housed on private property, but in 2006 a new land owner intentionally burned it, the ruling said.

Cheffins and Jones sued, but the 9th Circuit ruled that since “La Contessa” began as a school bus, and was continually used for utilitarian purposes, it was “applied art,” not “visual art” eligible for protection under a U.S. law designed to give artists additional rights over their works.

“While the ‘La Contessa‘s’ elaborate decorative elements may have had many artistic qualities, the ‘La Contessa’ retained a largely practical function even after it had been completed,” the court ruled.

An attorney for Cheffins and Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.