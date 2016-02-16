FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S., Southeast Asia can advance 'shared vision' on maritime disputes
February 16, 2016

Obama: U.S., Southeast Asia can advance 'shared vision' on maritime disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that the United States and Southeast Asian nations can advance a shared vision of rules and norms for resolving maritime disputes peacefully.

Obama made the reference to the South China Sea, where China and several Southeast Asian states have conflicting and overlapping claims, at the beginning of a summit with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Dan Grebler

