Obama to visit Vietnam in May: White House
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 16, 2016 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

Obama to visit Vietnam in May: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama welcomes Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dun upon his arrival at Sunnylands for a 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Rancho Mirage, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will visit Vietnam in May during a trip to Asia, a White House official said on Monday.

Obama accepted the invitation by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung during a meeting at a summit of Southeast Asian nations in California.

“The president and Prime Minister Dung discussed the continued strengthening of U.S.-Vietnam relations in 2015, which marked the 20th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations,” the official said.

“The leaders noted the importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, maritime security, and human rights to advancing bilateral relations,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
