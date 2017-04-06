U.S. vice president to visit South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Hawaii

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii this month, using his first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region to discuss economic policies and underscore U.S. commitment to its allies, the White House said.

Pence will be accompanied on the April 15-25 trip by his wife and two daughters, the White House said. Pence will arrive in Seoul on April 16 before traveling on to Tokyo on April 18, to Jakarta on April 20, Sydney on April 22 and Honolulu on April 24, it said.