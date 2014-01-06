FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead, two injured in small plane crash at Aspen airport
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 6, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

One dead, two injured in small plane crash at Aspen airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person died and two others were injured when a small plane crashed at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado on Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said.

The Canadair Challenger 601 was arriving from Toluca, Mexico at about 12:30 p.m. MT when it crashed, according to the Aviation Safety Network website.

Of the two survivors aboard the private jet, one sustained serious injuries while the other came away with minor injuries, according to a sheriff’s office dispatcher. None of those involved, including the deceased, have been publicly identified.

Two celebrities witnessed the crash and documented it on Twitter.

“Horrible plane crash here at Aspen airport,” comedian Kevin Nealon wrote in one of several Twitter messages sent from the scene. “Exploded into flames as it was landing. I think it was a private jet.”

LeAnn Rimes, the country singer, also took to Twitter to describe seeing what she also described as the “horrible” crash. “So sad!” she wrote.

Located in the Rocky Mountains about 190 miles west of Denver, Aspen is known for its ski resorts.

The airport remained closed due to the crash on Sunday afternoon, according to its website.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Edith Honan and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.