Wisconsin lawmakers oust majority leader over sex accusations

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - Wisconsin Republican lawmakers voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove Assembly Majority Leader Bill Kramer from his post after two women accused him of sexual harassment last week, according to party leadership.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ office said Assembly Republicans voted 57-0, to remove Kramer, who has held the post since September.

After the vote was taken, the Republican caucus went into a closed meeting to discuss filling the post, said Kit Beyer, Vos’ spokeswoman.

A woman accused Kramer, 49, of harassing her on Wednesday during a fundraiser thrown by a lobbying and public relations firm in Washington, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The paper said another woman accused him of harassing her on the flight back to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Kramer’s office released a statement on Saturday, saying he had entered a treatment facility.

As majority leader, Kramer led the day-to-day activities on the Assembly floor.

Kramer is a lawyer and certified public accountant who has represented communities west of Milwaukee since 2006.