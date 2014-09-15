FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta airport to reopen after partial shutdown over suspicious package
September 15, 2014

Atlanta airport to reopen after partial shutdown over suspicious package

(Reuters) - Part of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was set to reopen on Monday after a suspicious package found inside the departures section of the international terminal caused a brief shutdown, an airport spokesman said.

Local and federal authorities were quickly on the scene on Monday afternoon to investigate the package, which was detonated and determined not to have been dangerous, airport spokesman Reese McCranie said.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney

