FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police helicopter crashes in Atlanta, kills two officers
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 4, 2012 / 5:29 AM / 5 years ago

Police helicopter crashes in Atlanta, kills two officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - An Atlanta police helicopter scouring the city in a search for a missing 9-year-old child crashed on Saturday night, killing two police officers, police said.

“One of our helicopters went down and two officers were killed,” police spokesman Carlos Campos said without elaborating. No other injuries were reported.

A local NBC affiliate quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter had been flying low and clipped power lines before the crash, causing an outage.

Police chief George Turner said that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.