A New York Police Department (NYPD) bomb squad truck deploys near an unexploded pressure cooker bomb on 27th Street, hours after an explosion nearby in New York City, New York, U.S. September 18, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged an Afghan-born man arrested after weekend attacks in New York and New Jersey with four counts, including use of weapons of mass destruction and bombing a public place, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.