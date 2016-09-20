FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-partner of New York bombing suspect seeks child custody: court record
September 20, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Ex-partner of New York bombing suspect seeks child custody: court record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, is shown in Union County, New Jersey, U.S. Prosecutor’s Office photo released on September 19, 2016. Courtesy Union County Prosecutor’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The former partner of an Afghan-born man arrested after weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey is seeking full custody of their child, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Maria Mena said she was seeking custody because the defendant, Ahmad Khan Rahami, "has been charged with police attempted murder and is currently under protective services after possible terrorist related activity," according to the document filed on Tuesday in the Superior Court of New Jersey's Chancery Division.

Mena, who could not immediately be reached for comment, last had telephone contact with Rahami in January 2016, the record showed.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in and Christine Prentice in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

