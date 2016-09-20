N.Y.-area attacks investigated as 'act of terror': U.S. Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The explosions in New York and New Jersey over the weekend are being investigated "as an act of terror," U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday.

Lynch, in prepared remarks at an unrelated event in Kentucky, said the investigation into the explosions "is active and ongoing." Authorities have arrested Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, in connection with the bombs, and New York authorities had previously called the attack an act of terrorism.