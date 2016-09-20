FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y.-area attacks investigated as 'act of terror': U.S. Attorney General
#U.S.
September 20, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

N.Y.-area attacks investigated as 'act of terror': U.S. Attorney General

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The explosions in New York and New Jersey over the weekend are being investigated "as an act of terror," U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday.

Lynch, in prepared remarks at an unrelated event in Kentucky, said the investigation into the explosions "is active and ongoing." Authorities have arrested Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, in connection with the bombs, and New York authorities had previously called the attack an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
