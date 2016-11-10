Suspected bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi appears via video in a New Jersey state courtroom from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during his arrest, in Elizabeth, New Jersey October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Murray/Pool

NEW YORK The man accused of carrying out bombing attacks in New York and New Jersey in September is due to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday to face charges.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, is accused of injuring dozens of people with a homemade bomb on a crowded street in New York's Chelsea neighborhood.

"The alleged Chelsea bomber was brought today to Manhattan to face terrorism charges," Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

Using an alternate spelling for the suspect's name, he said: "For his alleged acts of terror, Rahami will now face justice in a federal courthouse just blocks south of where he allegedly planted his bombs."

Rahimi also faces state charges in New Jersey relating to a gunfight with police on Sept. 19 that ended with his arrest.

Prosecutors contend that Rahimi, a U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, was motivated by radical jihadism to set off a homemade explosive device in Chelsea that injured 31 people on Sept. 17, along with a pipe bomb near a charity running race in a New Jersey shore town that injured no one.

In addition, Rahimi is charged with planting another pressure-cooker bomb in Chelsea that did not go off and with leaving several devices at a train station in Elizabeth in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)