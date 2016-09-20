FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

Father of N.Y.-area bombing suspect reported son to police in 2014: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The father of the Afghanistan-born suspect in the New York-area bombing attacks over the weekend told police two years ago that his son was a terrorist, a move that then prompted a federal review, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times, citing two senior law enforcement officials, reported that the father had told police in 2014 when his son, Ahmad Khan Rahami, was arrested after a domestic dispute and accused of stabbing his brother that he was a terrorist. The newspaper also reported that another official said when Rahami was captured on Monday he was carrying a notebook containing writings sympathetic to jihadist causes.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
