a year ago
Rahami wife left U.S. days before NY area attacks: CNN
September 20, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Rahami wife left U.S. days before NY area attacks: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The wife of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami left the United States days before the explosions in New York and New Jersey, a law enforcement source told CNN on Tuesday.

U.S. officials are working with counterparts in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates to get in touch with her, according to the official, who was not identified.

Rahami, who is suspected in the weekend bomb plots, had married his wife in Pakistan and brought her to the United States, according to media reports.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

