Jury convicts man of murder in Auburn, Alabama pool party shooting
October 7, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Jury convicts man of murder in Auburn, Alabama pool party shooting

Sherrel Wheeler Stewart

2 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (Reuters) - An Alabama jury on Tuesday convicted a 24-year-old man of capital murder in the deaths of two former Auburn University football players and another man, all shot at a pool party in 2012, a court official said.

Desmonte Leonard was found guilty of murdering Edward Christian and Ladarious Phillips, both 20-year-old former college football players, and Demario Pitts, 20, in an incident that shook the college town and its storied football program.

Three others were wounded in the shooting, which took place at an apartment complex in Auburn, about 100 miles southeast of Birmingham. Among them were then-Auburn football player Eric Mack.

Leonard’s defense lawyers acknowledged that he shot the men but had argued during the trial that he had acted in self-defense and in compliance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Leonard is due back in court on Wednesday for sentencing, the newspaper reported.

Capital murder charges in Alabama carry a maximum sentence of death.

Leonard was also convicted on one count of attempted murder, one count of assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree, according to an official at the Lee County courthouse in Opelika.

Leonard was found not guilty on one count of attempted murder, the official said.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
