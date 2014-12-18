FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. pares two-year auction size to smallest since 2008
#Business News
December 18, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. pares two-year auction size to smallest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will offer $27 billion in two-year government debt for sale next Monday, which is the smallest auction size for this maturity since February 2008.

The upcoming two-year Treasuries note supply was 39 percent below the peak size of $44 billion set in 2010.

The two-year note offering US2YTWI=TWEB is part of the combined $91 billion in fixed-rate coupon securities the Treasury planned to auction next week.

The government has scaled back its monthly offerings of shorter-dated as its borrowing needs have declined due to rising tax receipts and less spending.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
