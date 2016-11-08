FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells record amount one-month T-bills
#Money
November 8, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. sells record amount one-month T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold a record $65 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent, which was the highest level since Aug. 23, Treasury data showed..

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month T-bills offered was 3.39, which was the lowest in four weeks.

The Treasury also auctioned $20 billion of one-year bills, paying investors an interest rate of 0.695 percent which was the highest since December.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest one-year bill sale was 3.35, which was the weakest since March.

Reporting by Richard Leong

