Investors give cold shoulder to U.S. floating-rate debt supply

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors gave a chilly reception to $15 billion worth of two-year floating-rate notes from the U.S. government on Wednesday in an about-face from their sizzling bids for the securities just a month earlier.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year FRN offered, which measures overall demand at an auction, was 3.16, down from 3.80 in December which was the strongest since July 2016.

Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks bought 25.39 percent of the two-year FRN supply, their smallest share at an auction of this maturity since September 2015.

Their share was also the third smallest since this security was introduced three years ago.

Because of the below-average demand from indirect bidders, primary dealers, the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, ended up with 73.09 percent of the supply, which was their biggest share since September 2015 and their second-largest share ever at a two-year FRN auction.

The latest two-year FRN issue was sold at a discount margin of 0.140 percentage point, compared with 0.169 point at the prior auction in December.