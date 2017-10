NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.664 percent, which was the highest since May 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered 912828XL9= was 2.38, up from 2.36 at the prior auction in September and the highest since the 10-year TIPS auction in March.