U.S. enlarges T-bill offering sizes

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will sell $26 billion of three-month bills on Monday, raising the weekly auction size of this debt maturity for the first time in half a year.

The Treasury had sold $24 billion of three-month T-bills each week dating back to Sept. 15.

At the same time, it will sell $26 billion of six-month T-bills, matching the amount it offered on Dec. 15 and higher than the $24 billion sold earlier this week.

The Treasury held down the offering sizes of these T-bills on reduced short-term federal borrowing needs and relatively strong tax receipts, analysts said.

Separately, the government’s finance arm said it will sell $25 billion in 52-week or one-year bills on Tuesday for a 13 straight month.