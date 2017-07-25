U.S. may revise 2021 fuel efficiency standards

FILE PHOTO: A vehicle has its emissions tested at a smog testing facility in Oceanside, California, U.S. on September 29, 2015.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it may revise the 2021 model year fuel efficiency requirements as it reviews the Obama administration vehicle emissions rules a year earlier than previously disclosed.

In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S. vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from model year 2022 through 2025. U.S. regulators said in a notice published Tuesday they are preparing a new environmental impact statement and could adopt lower standards through 2025.