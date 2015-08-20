Senators urge recall of all vehicles with Takata air bags

Visitors look at cars behind a logo of Takata Corp on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Thursday called on Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp to immediately recall all vehicles containing the company’s air bags.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both Democrats, serve on a Senate panel that has been investigating problems with Takata air bags that can rupture and spew metal shards at vehicle occupants. The defective air bags have been connected with at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The senators said their move was prompted by an incident in June, in which a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan experienced a rupture in a Takata side air bag - an incident that did not fit the pattern of more than 17 million older-model vehicles with potentially defective front air bags that already have been recalled.

U.S. safety regulators earlier this week ordered VW and Takata to provide information on the June rupture. VW is not among the 11 automakers that have recalled vehicles with defective Takata front air bags.

Takata did not respond immediately to a request for comment.