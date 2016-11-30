WASHINGTON The U.S Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday will announce it is finalizing a plan requiring automakers to more than double their fleet-wide fuel efficiency, two sources briefed on the matter said, locking in a proposal by President Barack Obama before the Trump administration takes over early next year.

The EPA under law had to decide by April 2018 whether to modify the 2022-2025 model year vehicle emission rules requiring fleet-wide fuel efficiency to average more than 50 miles per gallon, a move strongly opposed by major automakers.

The agency is opting not to change the standards and expects to finalize the decision after a public comment period and before the Jan. 20 change in administration, sources said. Automakers have asked the incoming Trump administration to scrutinize emissions and safety rules.

The move is aimed at safeguarding one of President Barack Obama's signature domestic policies, but Congress or Trump may seek to reverse it.

In 2011, Obama announced agreement with major automakers to nearly double fuel efficiency standards to 54.5 mpg, which the administration said would save motorists $1.7 trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles but cost the auto industry about $200 billion to comply with over 13 years.

The agreement included a "mid-term review" to decide whether the 2022-2025 model year requirements were feasible.

