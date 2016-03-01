FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says Texas truck sales robust despite low oil prices
#Business News
March 1, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Ford says Texas truck sales robust despite low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Ford is pictured on a car at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co U.S. sales chief Mark LaNeve said on Tuesday that pickup truck sales in Texas have been robust despite the drop in oil prices.

Several auto dealership groups have said sales of pickup trucks as well as German luxury car sales in Texas have been pressured by lower energy prices.

Ford said it expects February U.S. auto sales industrywide to rise between 9 percent and 10 percent.

General Motors Co sees February U.S. sales to end at 17.7 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

