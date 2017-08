Automobiles are shown for sale at a dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016.

DETROIT (Reuters) - Auto industry consultancy Kelley Blue Book said on Wednesday that it expected that September U.S. auto sales fell 2 percent from a year ago, at 1.41 million vehicles, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.4 million vehicles.

Major auto manufacturers will report U.S. sales for September on Monday.