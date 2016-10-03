Cars are seen on display inside the General Motors Corp world headquarters in downtown in Detroit, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

DETROIT Major automakers reported lower September U.S. sales on Monday despite high consumer discounts, as pickup truck volumes fell for both General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

With the top six U.S. market leaders reporting, deliveries were down 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

GM, the top-seller in the United States, showed sales down 0.6 percent. Ford reported an 8 percent drop, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) was down 1 percent.

Shares of all three automakers were up less than 1 percent in afternoon trading.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) showed a 1.5 percent increase; Honda Motor Co (7267.T), a decline of 0.1 percent; and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), a 5 percent rise.

While Ford said its F-Series pickup truck had its best month of 2016, sales were still down 3 percent from a year earlier.

GM said pickup sales fell 15.5 percent for its Chevrolet Silverado and 8.5 percent for its GMC Sierra.

Spokesman Dan Flores said GM was holding tight reins on discounts, also called incentives, for Silverado and Sierra. It has 89 days of supply for those trucks, which he said put it in a good position heading into the fourth quarter, historically the strongest for pickups.

"We will be building inventory in the next couple of months," said Flores. "This is an issue we monitor on a daily basis. We’re not going to get into a discount war."

FCA's Ram 1500 pickup truck showed a sales increase of 29 percent.

Analysts were expecting September U.S. industry auto sales to fall 0.8 percent to 2.5 percent, a poll by Reuters showed.

Most analysts forecast a decrease in 2016 from last year's record sales of nearly 17.5 million vehicles.

As the market shrinks, automakers are hiking incentives to entice consumers to spend. September industry incentive spending is tracking at an average $3,923 per new vehicle sold, which would surpass the previous high of $3,753 from December 2008.

In contrast to analysts' expectations, Toyota and GM executives said on Monday that a new record was within reach.

“Industry sales in 2016 remain in line with last year’s record levels,” said Bill Fay, head of Toyota's U.S. division.

GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem said this year's sales could reach or nearly match last year's and at least remain there for the next two years.

He said a major factor is consumer spending, which remains high and is outpacing the overall economy.

"I don’t see any downturn in the U.S. economy any time soon,” Mohatarem said.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)