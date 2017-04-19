FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
KAR Auction to buy DRIVIN data provider for $43 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 19, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 4 months ago

KAR Auction to buy DRIVIN data provider for $43 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - KAR Auction Services Inc, a provider of car auction and salvage services, said on Wednesday it would acquire DRIVIN, which aggregates automotive retail, pricing, registration and economic data to match vehicle inventory to dealer demand, for $43 million in stock.

DRIVIN, also known as CarCo Technologies Inc, was launched in 2015. Its founders include Brad Keywell and Eric Lefkofsky, the co-founders of Groupon Inc, the operator of the operator of daily deals website groupon.com.

KAR chief operating officer Don Gottwald told Reuters that the deal was timely for the company because U.S. new vehicle sales appear to have peaked following a record year in 2016 and automakers will have to contend with millions of off-lease vehicles returning to the market over the next few years.

"We believe there is an opportunity for us to better match the right dealer buyer for the right vehicle," Gottwald said.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.