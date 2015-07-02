FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler failings on recalls 'obstructs' oversight: U.S. regulator
#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler failings on recalls 'obstructs' oversight: U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive of Fiat Chrysler, speaks during the first press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto regulators have serious concerns about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV failures to notify owners and government officials about its recalls, an official said on Thursday.

“Fiat Chrysler has repeatedly failed to notify owners about recalls in a timely manner,” Jennifer Timian, acting director of defect investigators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said at a NHTSA hearing on the automaker’s recalls.

“Problems with the information that Fiat Chrysler reports - or in many cases, fails to report - to keep (regulators) apprised of its recalls obstructs our ability to carry out our statutory oversight responsibilities.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

