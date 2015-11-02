FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHTSA to add automatic braking to 'recommended' safety list
November 2, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

NHTSA to add automatic braking to 'recommended' safety list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would update its 5-Star vehicle safety ratings to include automatic emergency braking (AEB) as a recommended safety technology.

The regulator's rating system provides consumers with information about how safe they are in a vehicle in the event of a crash, with more stars equaling safer cars. (1.usa.gov/1WrNTvg)

The AEB system, which can prevent rear-end crashes or reduce the impact speed of those crashes by automatically applying the brakes, would be added as a recommended safety technology in all U.S. vehicles beginning with model year 2018, NHTSA said.

The decision to add AEB system as a recommended safety technology is one of a series of steps NHTSA and U.S. Department of Transportation have undertaken to accelerate the spread of crash-avoidance technology.

NHTSA has added electronic stability control, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and rear view camera systems to its list of “recommended” technologies since 2011.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

