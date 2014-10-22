FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Top U.S. auto recalls related to Takata airbags in 2014
#Business News
October 22, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Top U.S. auto recalls related to Takata airbags in 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday expanded the number of vehicles in the United States that may be affected by recalls for potentially defective Takata Corp 7312.T airbags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.

Following is a list of U.S. vehicle recalls so far in 2014 that are related to the airbags:

HONDA MOTOR CO (7267.T)

Recalled more than 5 million potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Honda Accord sedans (model years 2001-2007)

* Honda Civic sedans (2001-2005)

* Honda CR-V compact SUVs (2002-2006)

* Honda Element crossover SUVs (2003-2011)

* Honda Odyssey minivans (2002-2004)

* Honda Pilot crossover SUVs (2003-2007)

* Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks (2006)

* Acura MDX midsize SUVs (2003-2006)

* Acura TL/CL coupes (2002-2003)

* Acura RL sedans (2005)

TOYOTA MOTOR CO (7203.T)

Recalled about 877,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Lexus SC sedans (2002-2005)

* Toyota Corolla compact cars (2002-2005)

* Toyota Corolla Matrix compact hatchbacks (2003-2005)

* Toyota Sequoia SUVs (2002-2005)

* Toyota Tundra trucks (2003-2005)

NISSAN MOTOR CO (7201.T)

Recalled about 650,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Nissan Maxima sedans (2001-2003)

* Nissan Pathfinder SUVs (2001-2004)

* Nissan Sentra sedans (2002-2004)

* Infiniti I30/I35 sedans (2001-2004)

* Infiniti QX4 SUVs (2002-2003)

* Infiniti FX35/FX45 SUVs (2003-2005)

BMW AG (BMWG.DE)

Recalled nearly 628,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* 3 Series sedans (2000-2005)

* 3 Series coupes (2000-2006)

* 3 Series sports wagons (2000-2005)

* 3 Series convertibles (2000-2006)

* M3 coupes (2001-2006)

* M3 convertibles (2001-2006)

Chrysler (FCHA.MI)

Recalled more than 371,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Dodge Ram 1500 trucks (2003-2008)

* Dodge Ram 2500 pickup trucks (2005-2008)

* Dodge Ram 3500 heavy duty pickup trucks (2006-2008)

* Dodge Ram 5500 cars (2008)

* Dodge Durango SUVs (2005-2008)

* Dodge Dakota pickup trucks (2005-2008)

* Chrysler 300 sedans (2005-2008)

* Chrysler Aspen SUVs (2007-2008)

MAZDA MOTOR CO (7261.T)

Recalled about 64,900 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Mazda6 sedans (2003-2007)

* MazdaSpeed6 sedans (2006-2007)

* Mazda RX-8 coupes (2004-2008)

* MPV minivans (2004-2005)

* B-Series Trucks (2004)

FORD MOTOR CO (F.N)

Recalled about 58,700 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Ranger pickup trucks (2004)

* GT sports cars (2005-2006)

* Mustang sports cars (2005-2007)

SUBARU CO LTD (9778.T)

Recalled about 17,500 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Baja pickup trucks (2003-2005)

* Legacy sedans (2003-2005)

* Outback sedans (2003-2005)

* Baja pickup trucks (2003-2005)

* Impreza sports cars (2004-2005)

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP (7211.T)

Recalled nearly 12,000 potentially affected vehicles, including:

* Lancer sports sedans (2004-2005)

* Raider pickup trucks (2006-2007)

GENERAL MOTORS CO (GM.N)

Total number of potentially affected vehicles is undetermined, but includes:

* Pontiac Vibe compact cars (2003-2005)

* Saab 9-2X wagons (2005)

Source: U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
