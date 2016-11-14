The logo of Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is displayed behind members of the media at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday finalized long-delayed rules that will require "quiet cars" like electric vehicles and hybrids to emit alert sounds at speeds of up to 18 miles per hour.

The rules, which were required by Congress, will require automakers like Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) to add alert sounds to all vehicles by September 2019. The Transportation Department said it expects the rules will prevent 2,400 injuries a year in 2020 and will require the adding of alert sounds to about 530,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)