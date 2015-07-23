FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama met with autoworkers union chief, labor leaders: White House
July 23, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Obama met with autoworkers union chief, labor leaders: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media in the the Oval Office of the White House in Washington July 17 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with the head of the nation’s autoworkers union and other labor leaders last week to discuss a “wide range of issues,” according to the White House.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest confirmed the meeting with United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, among others, at the White House but declined to give specifics.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

